Passed away October 8, 2020 suddenly, but peacefully in his 81st year. Richard is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 53 years, Norma (nee Vaughan), and his children; Dan (Rena) and Angela (Paul), as well as his stepdaughter Laura (Alan). His spirit will be carried on through his grandchildren, Abby, Caleb, Zoi, Mac and Amanda. Richard is also survived by his sister Joyce Carter and brother Robert Pike. Rick wore many hats in his life: starting at Stelco when he as just 17 years old, a Hamilton and Burlington Firefighter for 18 years thereafter, an Independent Owner Operator Truck driver for five years, and retiring in 1999 as a company driver for Praxair. Rick was no stranger to hard work, at times holding down two or three jobs in his younger days to help build a life for his family. When times got tough, he chose to rise to the challenge. His unbelievable work ethic was his greatest gift he will pass on to his future generations. Rick will be remembered for his sharp wit and ability to make anyone in the room laugh. His greatest joy was watching his children play sports and in more recent years, following his grandchildren to arenas all over Ontario to watch them swim, play hockey, or lacrosse. His most cherished memory was his family trip to Northern Italy in 2014 to see, and experience the region where the Bresolin family originated. When not with his family, he treasured all of his friendships at home on his deck at the "Wrinkle Ranch." Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19, the family will hold a celebration of Richard's life at a later date where we can all gather safely. While we have moments of sorrow, we have also shared moments of laughter that we will remember for a lifetime. If you have any pictures or stories you would like to share we would love to hear them. Please send to: Memoriesofrickbresolin@gmail.com Rick loved animals, especially all of the dogs that graced his life. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Hamilton Humane Society, Hamilton SPCA or any organization that promotes the loving care of animals would be a wonderful way to honour him. You are our hero Dad, we will miss you dearly.