Or Copy this URL to Share

who dedicated their lives to regain True Freedom and Independence of Poland and the Polish Nation, starting at the time of the German and Soviet Invasion of Poland in 1939, until the defeat of Germany in 1945, and finally in the 1980's the defeat of the Russian Dictatorship in Europe. "WE WILL REMEMBER THEM" Richard M. Tywonek, KN-AK. Mount Hope, Ontario, Canada



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store