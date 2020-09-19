1/1
Richard Oliver DUE
July 24, 1946-September 17, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Due announce his passing at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton. Predeceased by his father Robert Due and his mother Phyllis Eldridge Dear father of Chris (Marcia) and Peter (Sadia) Due, John Stafford (Katherine) and Vanessa Cockshutt (Jeff). Rick will be fondly remembered by his partner Naira Shahanyants and her son Vito. Beloved grandfather to Rebecca (Rachel), Sarah, Martin, Emma, Madison and Payten. Rick was a graduate of Hill Park High School and a long time employee of Del Metals. The family wish to express their appreciation to the Home Care nurses and PSWs and the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital for their excellent care. As per Rick's wishes, there will be no funeral.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 19, 2020.
