Richard M.F. Roung passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in his 79th year following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Richard will be sorely missed by his loving wife of 54 years, Beverly Louise (nee Scott) of Midland, and their daughters Elizabeth-Anne (Earl MacMillan) and Frances Lorraine (Mike Finlan). Brothers Douglas (Allison) of Rockton, Jonathan (Joan) of B.C., and sister Melanie (Robert Chapman) of Greensville. Brother-in-law to Randy (Anna) Scott of Wyebridge. A cherished Grandfather to Glen, Jessica, Samantha and Conner. Richard was a life-long member of Rockton United Church and choir and a member of The Rockton Agricultural Society. Developing an early interest in flying as an Air Cadet he went on to earn a Commercial Pilot's Licence, and he assisted with the restoration of vintage aircraft at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum. As a skilled carpenter, he designed and built a functioning wooden car featured in The Hamilton Spectator. He was a natural born mechanic and Civil Engineering graduate. An inveterate tinkerer, inventing and repairing was a passion. Richard was witty, a lover of nature, and a strong advocate for conservation and preservation. Over the last decade he had enjoyed cottage time on the pristine waters of Georgian Bay. Special Thanks to Dr. K Lepic, Dr. G.Fraser, and the Juravinski Cancer Centre for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rockton United Church, and Juravinski Cancer Center.