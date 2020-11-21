1/1
Richard ROUNG
1942 - 2020
Richard M.F. Roung passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in his 79th year following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Richard will be sorely missed by his loving wife of 54 years, Beverly Louise (nee Scott) of Midland, and their daughters Elizabeth-Anne (Earl MacMillan) and Frances Lorraine (Mike Finlan). Brothers Douglas (Allison) of Rockton, Jonathan (Joan) of B.C., and sister Melanie (Robert Chapman) of Greensville. Brother-in-law to Randy (Anna) Scott of Wyebridge. A cherished Grandfather to Glen, Jessica, Samantha and Conner. Richard was a life-long member of Rockton United Church and choir and a member of The Rockton Agricultural Society. Developing an early interest in flying as an Air Cadet he went on to earn a Commercial Pilot's Licence, and he assisted with the restoration of vintage aircraft at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum. As a skilled carpenter, he designed and built a functioning wooden car featured in The Hamilton Spectator. He was a natural born mechanic and Civil Engineering graduate. An inveterate tinkerer, inventing and repairing was a passion. Richard was witty, a lover of nature, and a strong advocate for conservation and preservation. Over the last decade he had enjoyed cottage time on the pristine waters of Georgian Bay. Special Thanks to Dr. K Lepic, Dr. G.Fraser, and the Juravinski Cancer Centre for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rockton United Church, and Juravinski Cancer Center.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
