Richard Roy Allen Davies
1964-04-14 - 2020-10-16
Suddenly on October 16th 2020 at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, Ontario in his 57th year. Survived by his mother Jackie and stepfather Ted Fretwell, his late father Donnie McIntyre and survived by his stepmother Anita. Father of Justin, brother of Beatrice, Robert, Dennis and the late Johnny. Survived by his partner Sharon Goodman and her 2 daughters. Richard will be missed by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends. Richard travelled many roads in life and will be remembered by all. As per Richards wishes there will be no services, cremation has taken place.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 18, 2020.
