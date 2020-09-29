1/1
Richard Scott Munro
1938-05-25 - 2020-09-26
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Richard (Dick) Munro. Richard is survived by his wife Bev Stares, his daughters Carrie (Anthony), Susie (Trevor), Wendy, his step sons Jamie (Kathy), Adam (Teresa) and his grandchildren Abby, Georgia, William, Ryan and Matthew. Also, his sister Heather Bundy (late Robert) of Longview, Washington. Richard was a caring father, husband, grandfather and friend. He had a long-distinguished career at Stelco and a fulfilling retirement. He enjoyed many activities, most notably his lifelong love/hate relationship with golf, which he was able to participate in as recently as last week. Together, he and Bev enjoyed many travel adventures. His favourite place, and second home, was the family cottage on Prince Edward Island, making happy memories with family and friends. Due to current circumstances, no service will be held at this time. Donations made in Richard's name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the MS society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
