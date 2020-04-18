|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rick peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones, on April 16, 2020. Loving son of Emilia and the late Michal. Dear brother of Halina Parker and John (Christine). Devoted uncle of Erin, Lauren, Brandon, and Christian. Rick will be greatly missed by many family and friends. The family would like to express their appreciation for the wonderful care from Linda and many others from CCAC. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choosing. A private family funeral and interment will be held. www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020