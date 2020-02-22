|
|
Surrounded by his loving wife and three adoring daughters, Richard Joseph Treleaven passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. He was 76. Richard was born on May 13, 1943 and spent his early years in Holstein and Mount Forest. He moved to Hamilton in 1963 to start work at Stelco Hilton Works. Richard retired in 2001, after dedicating 38 years to the company he loved. Richard and his wife Marie were avid dance partners for 39 years in the Waterdown Squares Squaredancing club. He was also a devote member of Burkholder United Church. Richard could easily start up a conversation with anyone. He was always willing to lend a helping hand or entertain you with his historically accurate stories. Richard was a sports enthusiast - watching and supporting all the local teams. He was a passionate Tiger Cat season ticket holder for over 30 years. He cheered for the Detroit Red Wings but also enjoyed lacing up his skates and smoothly gliding around the ice. Of course Richard's favourite pastime was to spend summer days at Port Dover swimming with his family. The bigger the waves the better. The water was always a perfect temperature and the hotdogs were always the best he ever had. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Malcolm). Loving father to his daughters Kimberly Brockway (Scott), Colleen Johnson (Steven) and Jennifer Zarull (Brian). Grandfather to Emily, Lukas and Ethan Brockway, Isla and Maeve Johnson. Predeceased by his mother and father Marion (nee O'Brien) and Joseph Treleaven. Caring brother to Ann and the late Alfred Allen. Loving uncle to Barb (Mark), Heather (George) and special great uncle to Jasmine. Dear brother-in-law Don & Carol Malcolm, Doug & Mary Malcolm, Bill & Judy Bonney and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Greatly missed by close friends Ernie & D.J. and Fred. Richard will be missed. Friends will be received from the Keith Ovington Funeral Home, 134 King Street, Burford on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Interment Northfield Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations in Richard's memory may be made to the Cancer Assistance Program (Hamilton), Burford Historical Society or a . Keith Ovington Funeral Home 519-449-1112 www.keithovington.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020