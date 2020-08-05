Old Wolf "Akela" has gone home to be with his brother Bob "Baloo." It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden and peaceful passing of Richard William Provo, in his 76th year, on July 29, 2020 at his home. Richard was the beloved husband of Susan (née Holmes) for 53 years. Father to Kristine (Chris May), and Heather (Tim Rye); and grandchildren Clark, Daniel and Lauren who were the love of his life. Special uncle to Brad Provo and a special porch buddy to Brian. Survived by three sisters: Liz, Elaine and Lynda. He will be remembered by all the friends he made over the years as a long-standing member of Scouts Canada, I.B.E.W. Local 105, and as a retired employee and volunteer at HHSC. The family would like to thank the Bayshore Palliative Care Nurses and the LHIN for their care and compassion. Extra special thanks to Dr. Steve Hadcock and the staff for taking such special care of Rick. At Rick's request, there will be no service. Cremation has taken place. At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mount Nemo Scout Camp (www.scouts.ca
) Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com