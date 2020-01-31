|
In loving memory of our son Rick, who passed away nine years ago. You are so sadly missed and loved beyond words. Not a day goes by that we don't think of you and remember all the great memories and the wonderful man you were. We know you are there forever guiding your loving daughter Melanie. We love you Rick and know that some day we will all be together again. - Love, Mum and Dad, daughter Melanie, sisters Karen and Lynn, and their families.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 31, 2020