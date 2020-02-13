Home

Merritt Funeral Home Inc.
287 Station Street
Smithville, ON L0R 2A0
(905) 957-7031
Suddenly at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, Anthony Richard Malaryk passed away at the age of 61. Beloved brother of Bob Malaryk (Teresa). Rick will be missed and remembered by his nephew Jacob, niece Tiana, and by loving cousins and many good friends. Predeceased by his parents Mary and Charles. Visitation at Merritt Funeral Home, 287 Station Street, Smithville on Friday, February 14 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. with Vigil Prayers at 7:00 p.m. Mass with Christian Burial at St. Martin of Tours Roman Catholic Church, 166 West Street (Regional Rd 20), Smithville on Saturday, February 15 at 11:00 a.m. with interment at the Church's adjoining cemetery. Memorial donations to St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church or Heart & Stroke Foundation can be made through the funeral home if desired, merritt-fh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 13, 2020
