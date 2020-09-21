Marg peacefully passed into glory in the presence of her family. She was predeceased by her father Henk Ridder, 3 beloved siblings Gerry & Carolyn Ridder, Josie Ridder, leaving behind her mother Dorothy Ridder, 3 siblings Betty Eggink(George), Geraldine Evers, Andy Ridder, a son Ken Mercer(Leah) and 2 grandchildren Brayden and Kailyn, along with many cherished nephews and nieces. Throughout her difficult walk, Marg chose joy and contentment. Her faith granted her peace beyond measure. She loved children, crafts, games and volunteered at her church as long as she could. An inspiration, Marg always battled a broken body and in the end she was excited to rejoin her family and receive her new body in heaven. Visitation will be held, Monday September 21 @ Rehoboth United Reformed Church from 7-9pm. The family will gather for a private burial, Tuesday September 22 with a funeral service following. Funeral will be by invitation only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Calvin Christian School or the Kidney Foundation.



