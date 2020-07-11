Busnarda, Rinaldo (Randy Buzz) Aug. 30, 1960-July 9, 2020. In the comfort of his home, with those he loved, Randy left this world in his 60th year after a long battle with Melanoma Cancer. Beloved son of the late Henry and Jean Busnarda. Randy will forever be missed by his love and partner LeeAnne (Lee) MacDonald, sisters Lee and Ginny, Bill and Joyce MacDonald and brothers-in-law Peter and Bill (Melanie). Will be remembered lovingly by nephews Nathan (of England), Drew, Craig and Ian, nieces Elleah, Joy, Kyla, Victoria, Ciera, and his furry companions, Carlie, Rosie and Jake. Our extended Busnarda, MacDonald, DiFeo families, cousins and many friends will miss Buzz. Randy lived life on his own terms. With a kind heart and a quick wit he always enjoyed a good debate and a sarcastic comment. He will be remembered as a loving, honest and hardworking man. Randy was a respected friend, teammate and co-worker to many. A Millwright/Welder by trade he worked in various capacities at Firestone, National Steel Car, Phillips Environmental and the City of Hamilton. A life long sports enthusiast, his love for the New York Yankees, Green Bay Packers, Montreal Canadiens and a round of golf was well known. A taste for fine Scotch, a cold beer, good food, walks with his dogs and time spent at his cottage on Devil's Lake made him a happy man. Special thanks to those who made his passing easier and allowed him to die at home with dignity: Murray and Cheryl Cornale, RN Erin from Bayshore, Dr. Elaine McWhirter, staff of the Jurvinski Hospital Ward 3C and countless others that Randy met along his way. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Cresmount Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In a quiet moment, in a favourite place, raise a toast and think of Randy.



