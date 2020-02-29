Home

Rita Colombe Crevier Obituary
1924-2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rita in her 96th year on February 26, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital. Rita was the cherished wife of the late Jean Paul Crevier (2000). Dearest mother of Richard (Patricia), Gerald (Eva), Bernard (Ruth), Michael (Wendy), and Paul (Adrienne). Grandmother to Gerry Jr., Christopher (Becky), Donna, Carie (Hans), Kathryn (Matthew), Jason (Jennifer), Scott, and Michelle (Jakub). Great-grandmother to Kama, Devon, Braydon, Brooke, Hailey and Anna. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will follow. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Shalom Village in Hamilton. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020
