It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rita Connelly on October 24, 2020, at Idlewyld Manor in her 97th year. Beloved wife of Al (1999). Loving mother of Kathi (Kate) Jackson (Paul), Mary Szymanski (John), Patty (Trish) Wiencis (John), the late John (1992) and the late Debbie (2016). Cherished Nana of Cara (Evangelos), Caitlin (Jay), Gerrard, Sean (Anita), Matt (Michelle), Debra (Trevor), Laura. Precious Gigi of Electra, Chloe, Apollo, Caide, Dylan, Molly, Josh, Grace, Emma, and Clara. She will fondly be remembered by the Polito children, Evan (Sarah), Nicole (Andrew) and Elise and the Szymanski children, Richard (Jennifer), Mark (Jennifer) and Annemarie (Edward). Predeceased by her beloved parents, John and Mary Moriarty and brothers Harold Moriarty and Jerry Moriarty. She will be forever remembered by her large extended family. The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to the wonderful nurses, caregivers and staff of Idlewyld Manor that helped care for our dear mom. A private family visitation was held. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Blessed Sacrament Parish on Wednesday, October 28th at 11 am. Burial to take place at Resurrection Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, all in attendance must wear a mask and social distancing will be in place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com
Grieve not... nor speak of me with tears... But laugh and talk of me... As though I were beside you. I loved you so... 'twas Heaven here with you.