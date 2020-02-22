|
|
Sadly we announce the passing of our beloved mother on February 20, 2020, at the Idlewyld Manor at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Loving mother of Barbara Hornby (Tom), Marcia Mahler (Steve) and daughter-in-law Robin Brewer. Dear Nana of Melissa, Stephen (Jen), Christopher, Zachary and Nicole (Matt). Dear sister of Ray LaPointe. Rita will be lovingly remembered for her very active role at St. Elizabeth's Villa and formerly Sts. Peter and Paul Parish. Mom loved all things creative, especially music and art. Although Alzheimer's robbed her mind, she could still remember lyrics to her favourite hymns and songs. She leaves behind a legacy of treasured moments and memories. Cremation has taken place. A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at St. Elizabeth's Chapel on Tuesday, February 25th at 5 pm. Burial to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the March of Dimes-Jason's House would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020