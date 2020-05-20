Rita Genevieve (Pare) HUNT
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Rita Genevieve Hunt (nee Pare) on May 15, 2020 in her 90th year. Joining her special angel Nicole Burroughs (Hunt). Beloved mother of Susan (David), Colleen (Robert), Evelyn (Mark), James, and Tina (Kevin). Proud Gramma and Great-Gramma to her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family sends their thanks to Dr. A. Boyle and staff of St. Joseph's C.T.U. West 4th Floor for their care and kindness and also to Abington Court Retirement Centre. Cremation to take place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 20, 2020.
