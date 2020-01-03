|
On December 29, 2019 at Hamilton General Hospital at the age of 90. Predeceased by her husband Donat (2001). Loving mother of Gilles, Ray (Carol) and Linda (Don). Grandmother of Steven (passed 2019) (Toni), Mike, Ashley (Vincent), Cassandra (Wayne) and great-grandmother of Dylan, Cody, Riley, Shyla and Jacob. Sister to Lucille and Yvonne. She will be missed by her many friends and other family members. Rita enjoyed camping and the outdoors, bowling, watching hockey, singing and dancing. Special thanks to the people at Queen's Garden who cared about her. Following her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held at TRUSCOTT, BROWN & DWYER FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1309 King Street East (across from Gage Park at the Delta) on Saturday, January 11 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. PLEASE DO NOT SEND FLOWERS. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to McMaster Sick Children's Hospital would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.tbdfuneralchapel.com. She did it her way. Always.