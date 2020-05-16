Rita Josephine (Sciberras) Vanderzee
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Macassa Lodge on Tuesday May 12th 2020 in her 89th year. To all Rita's devoted caregivers, we thank you for your love and attention. Love to all her family and friends who shared her life. Born in Malta , she came to Canada in 1951. Predeceased by her parents George and Teresa, her brother Sam and Sister Mary. Wife of Elias (1993) cherished mother of Theresa (2014) survived by her children Michael, Mary (Bruce), Mark and Robert. She was proud to be an aunt, a grandmother, a great-grandmother and a great great grandmother. Lived in the Waterdown area, remembered as a friendly owner of Hilltop Furniture and Antiques for over 47 years. Cremation has occurred at M A Clark Funeral Home in Hamilton. Donations to HIRO Celebration of life will happen at a future date

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved