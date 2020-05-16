Peacefully at Macassa Lodge on Tuesday May 12th 2020 in her 89th year. To all Rita's devoted caregivers, we thank you for your love and attention. Love to all her family and friends who shared her life. Born in Malta , she came to Canada in 1951. Predeceased by her parents George and Teresa, her brother Sam and Sister Mary. Wife of Elias (1993) cherished mother of Theresa (2014) survived by her children Michael, Mary (Bruce), Mark and Robert. She was proud to be an aunt, a grandmother, a great-grandmother and a great great grandmother. Lived in the Waterdown area, remembered as a friendly owner of Hilltop Furniture and Antiques for over 47 years. Cremation has occurred at M A Clark Funeral Home in Hamilton. Donations to HIRO Celebration of life will happen at a future date



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store