Gently in the night she slipped away at the age of 89. She has gone to join her beloved husband William (Bill) who has been waiting for her since 1995. She is also predeceased by her mother Mary Allan, stepfather Glendon Grant, sister Elizabeth Hotrum and son in law Brian Wilkinson. She leaves behind her son William (Gail) and her devoted daughter Vivian Wilkinson. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be truly missed and forever loved by her grandchildren, her special darlings Darryl Rolfe (Heather), Brian Rolfe (Christine), Michelle Strangway (James) and Luke Wilkinson (Fiona). A cherished great grandmother to Andrew and Nicholas Rolfe, Ethan and Benjamin Strangway and Courtny Wilkinson. She will also be deeply missed by her god daughters Linda Lusted and Janet Saleh along with many nieces, nephews and good friends. Rita was a long time employee of McMaster University Security Department where she displayed an unprecedented dedication and commitment to her work and her colleagues. Rita shared a life blessed with a loving family and warm friendships. Her devotion to her family enriched their lives and she will be greatly missed. A celebration of her life will occur at a later date. In Rita's memory, in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 31, 2020