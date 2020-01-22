|
|
Our beloved Rita passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital in her 96th year. Rita was the daughter of the late Isabelle and Joseph Goodwin. She is predeceased by her brother James (late Maureen), Thomas (Doris), Gerald (late Joyce and late Nora) and her sister Connie. Rita was a dearly loved sister of Joseph (late Mary), Francis (late Colleen) and Ralph (late Noreen). She was a special long time friend to the late Arthur Erickson. Rita is survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Steven Goodwin, Wayne Goodwin, Deborah Goodwin-Geller (Alan) Bradley Goodwin, Robert Goodwin (Rosalie) Patricia Amos (Dave), Karen Moyer (Ross) Laurie Ellis (Mike), Tom Goodwin (Angela), Susan Coward (Patrick), Vernon Goodwin (Linda), Lee-Ann Gallant (Glen) Joseph Goodwin, Mary Katherine Mattina, Cathy Pinelli (Pasquale) Victoria Goodwin, Scott Goodwin (Julie), Janice Goodwin, Kelly Scott (Jim), Lynn Goodwin, Tracy Goodwin-Berryman (John), Barbara Blayney, Shawn Goodwin (Charmaine), Desirée Goodwin. Predeceased by nephews Gerry Goodwin (late Sonja), Jimmy Goodwin, Matthew Goodwin (Anne), Paul Goodwin and Gregory Goodwin (Mary-Frances). Rita will fondly be remembered for dedicating her life to the care of her mother and sister. Together they gave special love to many foster children (Catholic Children's Aid Society) that they helped raise over the years. Rita supported her family as a long time employee of TRW Canada (Carr Fastener). Living through the Depression, Rita knew how to make the money spread. Every Christmas, each of her many nieces and nephews were happy to receive a brand new pair of pajamas to wear on Christmas morning. As the families grew, we were all welcome to the cottage in Winona (former Holy Family Church Camp). Several BBQ's would be cooking great meals in the backyard of the cottage on Sundays after a fun-filled day of swimming in Lake Ontario. In her later years, Rita enjoyed her dogs - Trapper 1 and Trapper 2, trips to the Casino and the wonderful cruises that her brother Jim's family took her on. A special thank-you to Rita's brother Ralph who moved in with her so that Rita could continue living in her home until two years ago. He also brought Holy Communion daily for his sister. Rita had a number of caregivers over the years in her home. Special mention must be given to Marlene for the extra attention she gave to Rita in so many ways. We want to thank the Staff of St. Peter's for the care and support that they provided to Rita over the past year. They always made the family feel welcome. Visitation will be at the P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, 1919 King Street East on Thursday, January 23rd from 2-4 pm & 7-9 p.m. Vigil Prayers will be said at 3:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Incarnation of our Blessed Lord(Barton and Nash) on Friday, January 24th at 11 a.m. Rita will be laid to rest alongside her sister at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Reception to follow at Our Lady of Victory Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to McMaster Children's Hospital or the Salvation Army. You have earned your rest after many years of being a caregiver to others. May you now rest in peace.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 22, 2020