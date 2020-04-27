Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
(905) 387-2111
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita NURNBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Marie NURNBERG


1937 - 04
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
The family announces with heavy hearts and great sadness after a long illness the passing of Rita Nurnberg at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton on April 24th. Rita was the beloved wife of the late Francis (Frank) Nurnberg. Loving mother of Trudy (Greg) McMillan and Michael (Christine) Nurnberg. Dear grandmother of Paul (Melissa) Scudetto, Sarah (Nelson) Pereira, Stephanie Nurnberg and Jason (Sabrina) Nurnberg. Amazing Oma of Sophie and Emma. Predeceased by brother Robert and her sisters Norma, Helen, Isabelle, Teresa and Jeanne. Rita is also fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to Dr. Woods, Dr. Alton, Kathleen and all the nurses and staff at St. Joseph's Hospital who made Rita comfortable in her final days. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Cremation has taken place and A Celebration of Life for Rita will be held at a later date when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -