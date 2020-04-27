|
|
The family announces with heavy hearts and great sadness after a long illness the passing of Rita Nurnberg at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton on April 24th. Rita was the beloved wife of the late Francis (Frank) Nurnberg. Loving mother of Trudy (Greg) McMillan and Michael (Christine) Nurnberg. Dear grandmother of Paul (Melissa) Scudetto, Sarah (Nelson) Pereira, Stephanie Nurnberg and Jason (Sabrina) Nurnberg. Amazing Oma of Sophie and Emma. Predeceased by brother Robert and her sisters Norma, Helen, Isabelle, Teresa and Jeanne. Rita is also fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to Dr. Woods, Dr. Alton, Kathleen and all the nurses and staff at St. Joseph's Hospital who made Rita comfortable in her final days. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Cremation has taken place and A Celebration of Life for Rita will be held at a later date when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 27, 2020