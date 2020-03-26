|
Peacefully, with her beloved husband Emidio and her two dear sons at her bedside, Rita died on Tuesday morning, March 24, at the age of 87, at Juravinski Hospital. Rita was the cherished wife of Emidio. Dearest mother of Lou and his wife Dayna Firth, and Remigio and his wife Annette. Loving and doting Nonna to Rowan and Emery, and Serena and Giuliana. Sister of the late Lina Paolini, the late Carlo Ciannavei and sister-in-law of the late Santina, the late Gino Ciannavei and sister-in-law of the late Amalia, the late Emidio Ciannavei and sister-in-law of Nadina, the late Teresa Giovannozzi and sister-in-law of the late Pietro. She is survived by her dearest sister Maria Giordani and her brother-in-law Lino. Rita was entirely selfless, always putting the needs of others before her own. She and Emidio arrived in Canada from Ascoli Piceno in the Marche region of Italy in 1956. They left their hometown on the day of their wedding, April 1. With the help of their family, they established themselves in Hamilton, and created a loving home. Throughout, Rita recognized and emphasized the importance of education. Rita was both pragmatic and philosophical. She was an amazing Nonna, a wonderful mother, an ideal mother-in-law, a devoted wife, a terrific Zia, and a marvellous sister. She was a strong woman who recovered splendidly from hip surgery two years ago and endured pain with little comment and a practical poise. Our family's eternal thanks to the many neighbours, friends and relatives who looked after and were so good to Rita and Emidio, including all of the nipoti, Dymphna and Wes, Jay and Karen, Mario, Luigina, and Dan Bachetti, and the nurses, doctors and hospital staff who made her stay comfortable. Rita was truly a model patient and medical staff always took a liking to her sunny disposition. A special thanks to Father Mark Gatto for his pastoral care and thoughtfulness. Rita was unfailingly devout, finding support in her religion and her Church, and confident in God's care and love for her. Private arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405). In view of the current circumstances, a celebration of Rita's life will take place at a later date. A private interment with her family will take place. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Heart and Stroke Canada. Alla migliore Madre del mondo. I nostri cuori piangono e ricorderanno. The best mother in the world. Our hearts weep and remember. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 26, 2020