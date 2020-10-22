Rob DeLuca's zest for life was unparalleled, after a long and tireless fight he passed away at Juravinski Hospital on Monday, October 19, 2020 in his 56th year. Beloved husband of Lori. Dear father of Andrea, Nicholas, and Louis. Remembered by his sisters Florence, Della and Harley, Joanne, stepmother Lise, in-laws Terri and Tom, Glenn and Sarah, and Kathryn and Charlie, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents John and Rita DeLuca. Special thanks to his medical professional team, Dr. Juergens, Dr. Hambly, Dr. Finley, Dr. Gross, and the CICU staff at Juravinski and St. Joseph's Hospitals. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of funeral home staff upon arrival. Friends may call at the Markey-Dermody Funeral Home, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9. Vigil Prayers on Sunday at 3 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Eugene's Catholic Church, corner of Queenston and Parkdale on Monday morning October 26, 2020 at 10 o'clock. Entombment to follow at Our Lady of Victory Mausoleum, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy donations to the Respirology Clinic at St. Joseph's Hospital or the Juravinski Hospital Cancer Centre would be appreciated.