Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robbie Wilcox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robbie Wilcox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robbie Wilcox In Memoriam
25 years have passed since we said goodbye. The lord took you from us to early. A day does not go by that we do not think of you, we will forever hold on to all the memories and moments we got to spend with you. The courage and love you showed will be cherished forever. The tree in memory of you at Queen Mary Elementary school has blossomed into a beautiful tree of life. Always loved and missed never forgotten Love Ma, Dad, brothers and sis
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -