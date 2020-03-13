|
25 years have passed since we said goodbye. The lord took you from us to early. A day does not go by that we do not think of you, we will forever hold on to all the memories and moments we got to spend with you. The courage and love you showed will be cherished forever. The tree in memory of you at Queen Mary Elementary school has blossomed into a beautiful tree of life. Always loved and missed never forgotten Love Ma, Dad, brothers and sis
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 13, 2020