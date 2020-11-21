1/2
Robby Tjahja
1940-05-17 - 2020-11-14
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robby (Bob) Tjahja on November 14, 2020 in his 81st year. He will be lovingly missed by his wife Auria, and his children Anita (Mohammad), Lucia, Mario (Sarah) and Roy (Andrea). He will also be sadly missed by his sisters Joyce Setyadi, Hedy Poei (Alfred), and brother Ronny (Dora). Beloved Opa to Ceviel, Amir, Idin, Sophie, Jacob and Bijan. He truly cherished his grandchildren; caring for them became his new job after he retired from Stelco. Opa will always have a special place in their hearts. His family would like to thank the many PSWs who cared for Robby at home, and most recently, the staff at Macassa Lodge. A private funeral service has taken place.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 21, 2020.
