|
|
It is wth sadness, that we announce the passing of Robert Moncrieff on Tuesday March 17, 2020 in his 60th yr. He is predeceased by his father Robert. He leaves behind wife Glenna, his mother Dolina, sister Marion (Mike), brother William, his children Amanda(Scott), Allan, grandchildren Riley and Paxton, along with several nephews and niece. Also Elyse, Jennifer and Stephanie. Cremation has occurred and a Celebration of life to take place at a later date. Many thanks to the staff at St Joes for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations to a is appreciated
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020