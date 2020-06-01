Robert A. Reid
Reid, Robert "Bob" Allan - of Hamilton, formerly Toronto, in his 75th year, passed away, suddenly, at his home on May 28, 2020. Beloved, cherished dad of daughters Tammy Laidlaw (Gordo) and Cindy Spilak (Brian). Adoring, fun-loving Grandpa of Ben & Hannah Spilak. A caring uncle whose indomitable spirit , humorous insights & infectious giggle enriched the lives of nieces Kim Micallef (James), Shannon Perfetti (Carlo) and numerous other nieces & nephews blessed to witness his joy and love of a life fully embraced. Predeceased by his father William Reid, Stepmother Dorothy Little and former wife & lifelong friend Judi Cooper. Forever remembered by his coworkers of almost 30 years at Woolco, his friends and playing partners during his long-time membership at the Spring Lakes Golf Club in Stouffville ON, the clerks, cashiers and regulars he saw on his daily neighborhood walks and the countless thousands of squirrels and birds he loved to feed, Bob's kindness, good-natured smile and humorous eccentricities are mirrored by his favourite meal: Macaroni & Cheese enjoyed with a chilled Creemore Beer.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
