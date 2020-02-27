|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father Bob on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He died at home peacefully in his sleep. He leaves behind his two sons Rob and Darren; his precious granddaughters Anderson, Kamryn and Peyton; daughter-in-law Kristen and family members Fran and Erwin. He loved them all dearly. There are so many fond memories of Bob and his family, whether it was cottaging in Muskoka or hanging around watching football at home or at the stadium. Bob loved his family and the sport of football that he played professionally for ten years. He lived a full life, had an enormous heart and lived for his family. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6 - 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at New Apostolic Church, 4209 Palladium Way, Burlington on Saturday February 29 at 11 a.m. followed by light snacks and refreshments to honour Bob and share fond memories. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to New Apostolic Church would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 27, 2020