Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert STEINER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Albert "Bob" STEINER


1946 - 03
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Albert "Bob" STEINER Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father Bob on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He died at home peacefully in his sleep. He leaves behind his two sons Rob and Darren; his precious granddaughters Anderson, Kamryn and Peyton; daughter-in-law Kristen and family members Fran and Erwin. He loved them all dearly. There are so many fond memories of Bob and his family, whether it was cottaging in Muskoka or hanging around watching football at home or at the stadium. Bob loved his family and the sport of football that he played professionally for ten years. He lived a full life, had an enormous heart and lived for his family. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6 - 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at New Apostolic Church, 4209 Palladium Way, Burlington on Saturday February 29 at 11 a.m. followed by light snacks and refreshments to honour Bob and share fond memories. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to New Apostolic Church would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -