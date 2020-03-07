|
Entered into rest on Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton, in his 83rd year. Beloved husband to Elizabeth for 59 years. Loving father of Rhonda Bassindale (Randy) and Brenda Armes (Mike Hodge). Dear grandfather to Rob McCormick (Stephanie Manning) and Cole Armes and Papa to Robbie and Julianna. Brother of Sharon Ryckman (Ron) and predeceased by his brothers, Byron and Neale. Bob is also survived by his sister-in-law Liz Armes and he will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Bob was a veteran of the Royal Canadian Navy, he served as volunteer fire fighter in Mount Hope for many years and was a life member of the Mount Hope Lions Club. He enjoyed driving truck before he retired, and he was passionate about Nascar racing, his hat collecting, but most of all, about his family. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Hannah Peace and Dr. Andrew Chung, as well as to all of the care givers on "D400" at St. Joe's, for their compassion and care. Visitation will take place in the MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. followed by the service in the chapel on Monday, March 9, at 11 a.m. Interment in Caledonia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or to the would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020