Called to God, peacefully, on Wednesday, June 3rd at Lakeridge Health Oshawa with family at his side. Beloved husband and soul mate of Joan for more than fifty three years. Loving father of Tracey and her life partner Johnathan and of Bobby and his wife Rhonda. Always a devoted papa to Sydney, Riley and Abby. His family was his joy! Bob will be remembered affectionately by his large extended family ranging from Peterborough, through the G.T.A. to Stoney Creek. They all meant so much to him. During his lifetime Bob served his fellow man in many ways. He proved his dedication to our country through his military service and then in his community as a master mechanic, an honest businessman, previous Whitby Lion's Club member, past Master of the Orono Masonic Lodge, and above all, a dedicated church member, elder and council member of his parish. Bob embraced life to the fullest through his love of people, pets, nature and sports. He was always ready to lend a hand, provide for a need, share a kindness or uplift the lonely. His Irish eyes are smiling once again and we have unfathomable memories to share. Your struggle is over, your pain is gone. Rest easy, we will take it from here. The family wishes to acknowledge the expert and compassionate care of the Cardiac/Critical Care staff at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Despite the existing pandemic conditions they worked tirelessly to support us and keep us informed. A small family funeral will take place on Sunday, June 7th at Mount Lawn Funeral Home in Whitby. Celebration of life may follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or The Nature Conservancy of Canada.



