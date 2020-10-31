Surpassing doctors' expectations three times, Robbie passed peacefully from the pain of this world to a joyful reunion with Dad, Mom, and brother Craig, in Heaven. Robbie was affectionately known as Bob or Tool. From diagnosis to the end of his journey, he was surrounded by his "Family of Best Friends" who were his Guardian Angels and constant Caregivers. To them I am forever grateful. Ron Birk, Tony Reid, Trevor Birk, Tammi Birk RN, Ashley Rush, and Nurse Erin RN. Left behind are his sister Susan Mummery-Bacon, brother William Mummery, and 14 nieces and nephews, including the great nieces and nephews. Also left behind is his dearly beloved race car, 'Rapid Transport', and cats Camo and Cali. As per Robbie's wishes, cremation has taken place, and there will be no funeral.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store