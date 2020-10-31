1/1
Robert Alexander MUMMERY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Surpassing doctors' expectations three times, Robbie passed peacefully from the pain of this world to a joyful reunion with Dad, Mom, and brother Craig, in Heaven. Robbie was affectionately known as Bob or Tool. From diagnosis to the end of his journey, he was surrounded by his "Family of Best Friends" who were his Guardian Angels and constant Caregivers. To them I am forever grateful. Ron Birk, Tony Reid, Trevor Birk, Tammi Birk RN, Ashley Rush, and Nurse Erin RN. Left behind are his sister Susan Mummery-Bacon, brother William Mummery, and 14 nieces and nephews, including the great nieces and nephews. Also left behind is his dearly beloved race car, 'Rapid Transport', and cats Camo and Cali. As per Robbie's wishes, cremation has taken place, and there will be no funeral.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved