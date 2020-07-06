1/1
Robert Alexander VINCENT
Born October 30, 1949 in Hamilton to Richard Vincent and Audrey McGee, both predeceased; died peacefully July 3, 2020 at home in Oakville. Beloved husband of Valerie Smith. Loving father to Emma Vincent Croft (Marc-Alexandre) of Sudbury and Rachel of Oakville. Fun-loving grandfather of Winifred and Madeline. Dedicated brother to Donald (Christa) of North Bay, Barry (Darlene) of Hamilton and Kimberley Wilson (Martin) of Mount Hope. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Stepson of Marilyn Vincent (predeceased). Stepbrother to Mike and Tim (Corey) Miller and Liz Klassen, all of BC, and Chris (Audra) Miller of Saskatchewan. Rob began his career in 1968 and retired in 2017 after 49 years. His passion was volunteering at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum, where he dedicated his Saturdays for 30 years (and Wednesdays, following his retirement) to the Lancaster Support Club. Like many of his generation, Rob was very interested in and knowledgeable about World War II. Rob will be terribly missed by his family, and Valerie will especially miss her evenings watching Jeopardy with him. If you wish, you may make a donation to the Lancaster Support Club of the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Hamilton. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
