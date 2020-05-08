Robert Alfred "Bob" McGREGOR
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Surrounded by the love of his family, finished this part of his journey with grace and dignity, on Tuesday May 5, 2020, in the comfort of his own home. Bob was 94 years of age. Predeceased by his loving wife Glory McGregor (nee. Cramer) in 2003. Cherished father of Connie & Emile, St. Catharines; Sherri & Karl, Florida; Cindie, Hamilton; Lorie, Hamilton; Wendie, Paris; Tamie & Rick, Paris and Rob, Brantford. Forever cherished by 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Bob was a truck driver for most of his working life and spent the majority of those years with Auto Haulaway. He will be dearly missed by his extended family, many dear friends and former colleagues. Bob loved to spend time on his hobby farms in both Lynden and Paris. He enjoyed the TV programs 'Alf' and 'Yosemite Sam'. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the DWAYNE D. BUDGELL Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Private Visitation followed by a Graveside Service in the Paris Cemetery will take place. A date and place for a public Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time. In Bob's memory, donations to the Brant 4-H Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.budgellfuneralhome.ca BUDGELL's (519)442-2200 Paris


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Graveside service
Paris Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dwayne D. Budgell Funeral Home - Paris
1105 Rest Acres Road
Paris, ON N3L 3E3
(519) 442-2200
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved