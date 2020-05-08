Surrounded by the love of his family, finished this part of his journey with grace and dignity, on Tuesday May 5, 2020, in the comfort of his own home. Bob was 94 years of age. Predeceased by his loving wife Glory McGregor (nee. Cramer) in 2003. Cherished father of Connie & Emile, St. Catharines; Sherri & Karl, Florida; Cindie, Hamilton; Lorie, Hamilton; Wendie, Paris; Tamie & Rick, Paris and Rob, Brantford. Forever cherished by 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Bob was a truck driver for most of his working life and spent the majority of those years with Auto Haulaway. He will be dearly missed by his extended family, many dear friends and former colleagues. Bob loved to spend time on his hobby farms in both Lynden and Paris. He enjoyed the TV programs 'Alf' and 'Yosemite Sam'. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the DWAYNE D. BUDGELL Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Private Visitation followed by a Graveside Service in the Paris Cemetery will take place. A date and place for a public Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time. In Bob's memory, donations to the Brant 4-H Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.budgellfuneralhome.ca BUDGELL's (519)442-2200 Paris
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 8, 2020.