On Friday, July 31, 2020 Robert 'Bob' Rayner passed away unexpectedly at Oakville-Trafalgar Hospital in his 73rd year. Beloved husband to Garlene (nee White) for 55 years. Father to Peggy Rayner and Debra (Matthew) Welford. Proud grandfather to Jamie Frasson and Thomas Welford. Brother to Nancy (Keenan) Willoughby, Gordon (Gwen) Rayner, Ken (Debbie) Rayner, Cliff (Rhonda) Rayner, Dave Rayner, Mary Kirktzmis, Bruce (Sandy) Rayner. Predeceased by his sister Phyliss. Many thanks to the staff at Oaville-Trafalgar Hospital with a special thank you to Dr. Pandeya and the staff of the Kidney Clinic Centre, nurses and doctors of 3 East. To the special staff in the palliative care unit who took the utmost care to make sure he was comfortable and treated him with great dignity. A personal thank you from Garlene and Debra for keeping us well informed and saw to our needs as well. Cremation has taken place and a Private Urn Burial will be held at Glenwood Cemetery, West Flamborough. Donations to the Kidney Foundation or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com