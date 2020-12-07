Passed away suddenly in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of the late Carolyn Gailer, stepfather to Ted Zummach, Cathy Cardinell, Paul (Donna) Zummach, Clare (Shawna) Towle. Grandfather to Emma, Josie and Amanda. Thank you to his good friends Jimmy, Chuck, Gary and Gene. Bob served his country as a naval cadet and was in the naval reserve for over 20 years. Bob enjoyed his 52 years as a legion member and he will be missed by his friends at 'The Linc." In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heart and Stroke. Memorial to follow after Covid-19.



