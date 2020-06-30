Dianne Rosemary Horton of Cheapside, ON passed away March 30, 2020 in St. Catharines General Hospital due to COVID-19, and Robert Louis Horton of Cheapside, ON passed away in Oakville Trafalgar Hospital on June 22, 2020 due to long term ailments exacerbated by the COVID-19 virus. They are survived by their three children Debbie Horton of Scotland, ON, Terry Horton of Cheapside, ON, and Shawn Horton of Belle River, ON. They also leave behind six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Both Dianne and Robert will be missed dearly by their family and friends, as no words can bring them back nor lessen the burden of grief we carry. We can only let them know we loved them, and carry on. A Celebration of Life will be held in the coming months, once restrictions are loosened. www.rhbanderson.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 30, 2020.