Robert Anthime GRAHAM
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the Juravinski Hospital, on Friday, November 13, 2020, two days before his 74th birthday. Predeceased by his sister Jean Roy. Survived by family members Jill Davies, Bradley Hamacher, Robert Holtz, Stephany Bice, Chantal Bourque and Rickford McFadden. Robert was a retiree of the Hamilton Public Library and the founding member of the charitable organization for the Imperial Court of the Waterfall Empire, a charity that has raised generous amounts for the LBGTQ2 Community. Cremation has taken place. Visitation by appointment only at the DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ROBINSON CHAPEL, King Street East at Wellington, Hamilton on Friday, November 20th from 10 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. As per government regulations, APPOINTMENTS ARE MANDATORY. Please call the funeral home between 9-5 for an appointment for visitation, 905-522-2496. All guests must wear a mask. Private celebration of life with interment at Mountview Gardens Cemetery, Stoney Creek. www.dbrobinson.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 17, 2020.
