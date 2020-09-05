Robert BAILEY

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert (Bob) Bailey on August 31, 2020 at Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice in his 74th year. Beloved brother to Jim, Mel, Ken and Wanda. Loving husband to Margot for 46 years. Beloved father to Ken and David. Grandpa to Jack, Benjamin and Jaxson. Beloved father in law to Christa. He will be missed by many extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place and Memorial Visitation will take place at DODSWORTH & BROWN ANCASTER CHAPEL (378 Wilson St. E, Ancaster) on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions any visitor needs to call and book a time that they wish to attend the visitation at 905-648-3852. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to the Dr Bob Kemp hospice at 905.387.2448 ext. 2202.



