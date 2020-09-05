1/1
Robert BAILEY
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert (Bob) Bailey on August 31, 2020 at Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice in his 74th year. Beloved brother to Jim, Mel, Ken and Wanda. Loving husband to Margot for 46 years. Beloved father to Ken and David. Grandpa to Jack, Benjamin and Jaxson. Beloved father in law to Christa. He will be missed by many extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place and Memorial Visitation will take place at DODSWORTH & BROWN ANCASTER CHAPEL (378 Wilson St. E, Ancaster) on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions any visitor needs to call and book a time that they wish to attend the visitation at 905-648-3852. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to the Dr Bob Kemp hospice at 905.387.2448 ext. 2202.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
