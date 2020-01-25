|
|
Some people go through life and are known far and wide. Others go through life and are soon forgotten. Then there are those who go through life doing whatever they can to help their fellow man. Bob was one of these people. He has left a legacy of giving. His time, his talents, his council. To those who knew him he is fondly remembered and missed. To those who love him, he is always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts. All our love, Cheryl, Rob and Lisa, Andrew and Sarah, Jonathan and Nathalie, Steven and Stephanie, Matthew and Leanna, Alexandra, Austin, Jacob, Owen, Savannah, Leo and Anthony
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 25, 2020