Robert Beauchamp

After a courageous fight, Robert passed away on June 25, 2020, in his 69th year. Beloved husband of Deborah. Loved Father of Michael Pont (Katherine), Christina Robbins (Keegan), and Breanna Beauchamp (Chris). Cherished Papa of Austin and Cole. Cremation has taken place. For details on a future celebration of life contact beauchampfamily2020@gmail.com. "But man is not made for defeat, he said, "A man can be destroyed, but not defeated."



