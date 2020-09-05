1/1
Robert (Bob) BENDES
The "Eternal Teenager" was taken from us at the ripe young age of 67 after a sudden, drastic change in his health. Bob has joined his loving parents, Alex and Violet Bendes. He will be greatly missed by his sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Rick Hishon, nephews Michael and Mike (Brittany), and niece Marissa, grand nephews Barrett and Hendrix. Over the years, Bob has enjoyed many happy times with his Bendes, Chonka, Rohaly and Toth cousins; also his cousins in Hamilton and in Hungary. Mindbender was a man who knew the value of a good friendship and actively nurtured them, so he was blessed by many long term, close friendships. He will be deeply missed by best friend Cheryl (Greg); life long friends like the Batch, Woody and Franco; neighbour JayDog; his Amich hockey buddies; his Dofasco work and sports friends; Bob's Angels; his This Ain't Hollywood crowd and those who shared his passion for music. Bob was an avid Teenage Head fan, attending at least 125 concerts. His family would like to acknowledge the compassionate and professional medical care received by Bob over the years from his family doctors, Dr. A. Hornich/Dr. N. Phan, and recently from Dr. Levine/Dr. Holbrook's CTU Central team at St. Joseph's Hospital. We also thank all the staff of Caroline Place for their support, care and uplifting manner. A private interment will be held. In honour of Bob's passion for music, donations can be made in his name to the Hamilton Music Collective's program "An Instrument for Every Child". Online donations can be made through https://hamiltonmusiccollective.ca/donate/ Mail-in donations should be made out to the Hamilton Music Collective (Attn: Astrid Hepner, 12 Auchmar Rd, Hamilton ON L9C 1C5)


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
