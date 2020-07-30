1/
Robert (Bubba) BIANCHINI
Passed away at his home in Simcoe on Monday, July 20, 2020 in his 61st year. Rob lived life on his own terms and loved his music, his daughters, his companion, his family and friends. He will be remembered for the many parties and events he hosted which were always over the top with food, bands, friends, fireworks and good times that created amazing memories. He is survived by his parents Maria and Palmarino; his dear daughters; Sabrina, Cassandra and Alyssia, and long-time companion Elizabeth (Liz) Freeborn. He will be missed by his sister Suzanna (Nick) Pellegrino and brother Johnny (Jen) Bianchini. Also survived by his 2 nieces and nephew. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to SERENITY BURIAL & CREMATION SERVICES INC., Port Dover. (226) 290-9093. A Celebration of Life service will take place by private invitation only. For those wishing to make a memorial donation in Robert 's memory donations are asked to consider the MusiCounts at https://www.musicounts.ca/tribute-gift/. Online condolences can be left at www.serenityburialandcremation.com

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

