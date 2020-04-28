|
Bob passed away peacefully in the loving arms of his family at Joseph Brant Hospital on April 21, 2020 at the age of 72. Loving husband to the late Krys (nee Grodzinski) who passed away in 2018. Loving fathering to Marc (Crystal), Matt (Jodie) and Marissa (Michael), cherished grandfather to Mitchell, Addison, Jacob, Kenyon and Mackena, and brother to Betty and Bill (Jenny). If ever there was a person who defined a selfless family man, it was our Dad. Whether it was coaching football, driving to competitions, volunteering at events or taking the family on vacations, he always made time for his family and provided us with a wonderful life, rich in experience and full of love. Nothing could make this point better than his dedication to our mom. Dad was there every step of the way for her. From carrying her up the stairs after her first surgery in 1987, to getting her on an elephant in Thailand, to feeding her during the last months of her life, Bob was always there. Never one to complain, he dedicated his life to caring for, and loving her. Bob enjoyed company of others. He always welcomed friends and strangers into his home to tip a glass and break bread. Though never one to be accused of being 'chatty', he relished the chance to stir the pot especially when it came to conversations about business, religion or politics. He was the greatest role model any of us could have asked for and we will miss him dearly. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. For those who wish, donations in memory of Bob to the Canadian Diabetes Foundation https://www.diabetes.ca/donate would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 28, 2020