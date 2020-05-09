It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Robert (Bob) John Taylor on May 4th 2020 at the age of 81. Predeceased in death by his loving companion Bonnie Davies. Brother of David (Judy) Taylor. Bob was a loving father and will be dearly missed by his two children Eva (Glenn) and Philip (Julie) along with his grandchildren Brooke, Jessica, Jordan, Autumn, Enya, Gabriel and Latika and two great grandchildren Isla and Adam. He was a dedicated friend of Bill W for over 30 years. Retired employee of International Harvester and Sobeys. He loved golf, the Hamilton Ticats and had coached basketball with the Hamilton Basketball Association. Dad's life was a legacy of how to better ones self. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life to follow.



