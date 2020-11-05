On Sunday, November 1, 2020, surrounded by his family, in his 89th year, Bob passed away peacefully. Predeceased by siblings James Brown and Margaret Malcomson. Dearly loved and sadly missed and survived by his wife, Ann Brown, who has been by his side since they met, 69 years ago. Loved father of Pat Rees, Mike (Nancy) Brown, Kathy (Steve) Anderson/Burns, and Bobby (Leslie) Brown. He is mourned and sadly missed by his grandchildren Michael, Justin (Nicole), Andrew (Leighanne), Dane (Morgan), Breanne (Rob), Tyler, Victor, Bruce (Lia), Jessica (Chris), Andre and Emily (Bill). A proud Grandpa to 13 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews whom he cherished. Fondly remembered by Brian Anderson and loyal friends Joe Walsh and Daryl Similas and many friends and extended family. Special thank you to Steve Burns and all of the Doctors and Caregivers over the last year and a half of Bob's life. Bob cherished his time with his family and his greatest joy was being anywhere his family was. Whether it was at the cottage, in the pool with the grandchildren, Sunday dinners or just sitting around the dining room table talking and telling stories; making more memories. Bob retired from Royal Oak Dairy in 1991. He and Ann owned and operated "Ann and Bob's Grocery" at Campbell and Agnes, in the east end of Hamilton from 1970 to 2014. He is now able to meet and have a beer with his dad, who he lost at the age of 3. He is hugging his mom, who raised him and his siblings on her own, and whom he cherished and held close to his heart. As he put it, "Mom made the choice to stay in Hamilton and not move us back to Scotland, where she had family support and I was able to meet the Love of My Life, Ann, who changed my world." We are all so proud to call you our husband, dad, grandpa, and friend; you will always be with us. Love you always and forever. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life to follow at a future date. In Bob's memory please extend an act of kindness to someone or make a donation to a charity of your choice
.