It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Big Bob. He was a shining example of husband, father, grandfather, brother , uncle and friend. His passing will leave a gaping hole in the lives of his wife Helen, his children Chris (Lisa), David (Teresa) and Juliann (Sean). Also missing him will be grandchildren Adam, Colin, Cara, Hannah and Caitlyn. Bob was born in Hamilton in 1938 to Ronald and Dorothy. He attended Cathedral Boys School then McMaster University. A football career cut short led him to a teaching vocation that started in Arthur, Ontario. It was in Arthur that he was introduced to his wife, Helen. They married in 1962 and had three children. Their union is an example of a partnership based on love, commitment and respect. They moved to Caledonia for the start of the school year in 1967 and have been an integral part of the community since that time. From early days volunteering with minor hockey, St. Patrick's Church and the Knights of Columbus to more recently the Caledonia Men's Club and Special Projects, Bob shared his many talents. Bob enjoyed a long teaching career in Haldimand county, nurturing and challenging many bright minds, a strong but fair leader. Bob enjoyed retirement too. Travelling with Helen, taking on odd jobs and visiting family and friends. Bob's giving nature resulted in many strong and lasting friendships. Bob was an incredibly devoted and involved father and grandfather, attending innumerable games, races, concerts and events. Memorably, his grandson wondered what people did if they didn't have a "Big Bob" not understanding other families just had regular grandfathers. He relished the many achievements of his wife, children and grandchildren. Bob's philosophy was simple yet at the same time enlightened: family, faith, community. A special thank-you to Dr. Alan Gunning and his staff for their care over the years. A service for immediate family will proceed this week followed by interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Caledonia. There will be a time to gather at a later date, to share stories and raise a glass to the memory of our much loved husband, father and friend, "Big Bob". If so desired, donations in memory of Bob can be made to "Caledonia Special Projects" through the Caledonia Chamber of Commerce or to the "Riverside Exhibition Centre Project" through the Caledonia Agricultural Society. Arrangements entrusted to MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia.