|
|
ROBERT BRUCE COLTON (1942 - 2020) Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital in London on Sunday, March 22, 2020, Robert Bruce Colton of Tillsonburg and formerly of Burlington passed away at the age of 77 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Jeanne (Elliott) Colton for 58 years. Proud and loving father of Laura Elliott, Janet Engel (Thomas), Andrew Colton (Michelle), Beth Dixon (Craig). Cherished grandfather of Charlotte Page (Alex), Amanda Elliott, Rebecca Elliott, Robin Engel (Melissa), Emily Penton (Julian), Timothy Engel (Jessica), Benjamin Engel, Samuel Engel, Zackary Colton, Lucas Colton, Alexander Colton, Julia Dixon, Claire Dixon. Dear great-grandfather of Abigail Engel. In keeping with Robert's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Private Graveside Service will be held in Burlington at a later date. Memorial donations to Stedman Hospice, Brantford or the Salvation Army may be made by contacting Ostrander's Funeral Home, 43 Bidwell Street, Tillsonburg (519-842-5221) who have been entrusted by the Colton family. Personal condolences can be made at www.ostrandersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 24, 2020