Passed away on March 2, 2020 in his 95th year after a month of hospitalization at St. Joseph's Healthcare, Hamilton. Beloved husband of Verna (nee Laidman) of 68 years. Father of Shana (Ian) Barnard, Melia Bennett, Fiona (Ray) Behr, Clive Connell, Darce (Susan) Connell. Grandfather to Robert (Kristin) Barnard, Christopher (Shawna) Barnard, Callista Bennett (Leavon), Travis Bennett, Katrina Behr, Jeffray Behr, Emma Connell, Adam Connell and Grant Connell. Predeceased by parents Franklin and Maud Connell and siblings Roy, William, Basil, and Lois Crickmore. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and dear friends. Employed at the Dundas Star as a linotype operator for 25 years and then worked in the shipping department at Buntin-Gillies until his retirement in 1989. He was active in church life from a young age serving as the first President of Presbyterian Young People's Society of the Hamilton London Synod, as Sunday School Superintendent, a member of the church choir, an Elder at West Flamboro Presbyterian Church and later an Elder at MacNab Street Presbyterian Church. Special thanks to the staff, which cared for him, on CTU Central and Complex Care at St. Joseph's Healthcare. Visitation at Turner Family Funeral Home, 53 Main St. Dundas, on Friday, March 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service at West Flamboro Presbyterian Church, 262 Middletown Road, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Please sign Bruce's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 5, 2020